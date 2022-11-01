Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

