Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 651 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $334,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. UBS Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

