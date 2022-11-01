Stifel Nicolaus Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$165.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$100.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.50. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$37.90 and a one year high of C$109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

