Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Sells $77,910.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,213. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.