Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Sells $77,910.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,213. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

