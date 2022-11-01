StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

