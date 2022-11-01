StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance
Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
