StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.1 %

ROLL stock opened at $253.53 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

