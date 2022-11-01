StockNews.com Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,659 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,669,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

