StockNews.com Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Stock Up 16.0 %
Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,659 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,669,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
