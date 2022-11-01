StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

