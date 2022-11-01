StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.58.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

