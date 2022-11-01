StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

