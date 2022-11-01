StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.25 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 208,689 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

