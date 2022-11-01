StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
