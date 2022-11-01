StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFOGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

