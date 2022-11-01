StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

