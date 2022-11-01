Streakk (STKK) Tops One Day Volume of $769,842.00

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Streakk has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $375.23 or 0.01828100 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and approximately $769,842.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 368.44512729 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $709,210.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

