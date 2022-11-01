Strike (STRK) Price Hits $15.60 on Major Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for about $15.60 or 0.00076443 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $53.43 million and $17.34 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.98 or 0.31473507 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,424,500 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

