Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.15-9.25 EPS.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,444. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 79.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 20.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

