Suku 1-Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $11.07 million and $1.71 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.60 or 0.31488591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

