Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-$7.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

