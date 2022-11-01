Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.95.

NYSE SLF opened at $42.45 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

