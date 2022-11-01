Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $51.00 at Guggenheim

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOVA. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NOVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 2,718,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,327 shares of company stock worth $4,570,940 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.