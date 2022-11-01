sUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.18 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. sUSD has a total market cap of $67.50 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 66,883,014 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

