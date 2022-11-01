Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $100.94 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,533.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00561048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00229902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00050011 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 667,674,658 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars.

