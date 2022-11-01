T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $7,523,500.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.28. 5,501,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.14.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.