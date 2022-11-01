T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $7,523,500.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.28. 5,501,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

