T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78,084 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $255,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

