T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.80.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $152.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 249.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.