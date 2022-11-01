Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 5.0 %

TAIT stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.