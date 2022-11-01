Tangible Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00010251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $68.16 million and $2.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.09512437 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

