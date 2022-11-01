Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Increased by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 3.3% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tapestry worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,543 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,485 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $238,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 166,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 59.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. 18,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,856. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

