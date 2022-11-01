Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Purchased by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ERIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 1,034,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,569,891. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

ERIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

