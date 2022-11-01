Tellor Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.60 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $15.55 or 0.00076203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and $4.33 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003176 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,428.77 or 0.31465327 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012289 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,814 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
