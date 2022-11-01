Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) is X Square Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,958 shares during the quarter. Tellurian comprises approximately 2.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Tellurian worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 132.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 273,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,738,261. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.28.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

