Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 104,707 shares changing hands.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.