Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 104,707 shares changing hands.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,344,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 680,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,598,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 170,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

