Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

