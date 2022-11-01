Tenset (10SET) Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Tenset has a total market cap of $209.40 million and approximately $30,608.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tenset has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.60 or 0.31556618 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,064,301 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.