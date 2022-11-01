TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.94

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.75. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 25,803 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 15.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.69 million, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.