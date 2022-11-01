The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.25. 1,861,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,652. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

