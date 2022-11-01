The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

