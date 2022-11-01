The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh Sells 16,169 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.89. 5,430,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 26,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

