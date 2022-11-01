The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Director Purchases $1,997,976.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,623,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,746,094. The company has a market cap of $257.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

