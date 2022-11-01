The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $66.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

