The Dixie Group (DXYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

The Dixie Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Several research firms recently commented on DXYN. TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

