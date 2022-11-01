The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.40 on November 25th

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON EDIN opened at GBX 601.48 ($7.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 537 ($6.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($7.96). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 579.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 602.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 720.73.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

