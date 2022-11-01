The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,716 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.19% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $174,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

EL stock opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.48 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average is $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

