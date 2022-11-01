The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 15,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $167,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 380,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $5,802,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of GT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,528,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

