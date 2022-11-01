The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hershey were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Hershey by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.87.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

