The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $140.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.