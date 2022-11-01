The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $36,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

