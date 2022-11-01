The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Marcus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 260.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

