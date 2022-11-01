The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. 211,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

