The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 120,558.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 139,848 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 1.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 185,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

